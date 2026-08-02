Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Pulling the strings: the hidden players behind the hate marches on Britain’s streets

Anne Herzberg reveals the system and the money behind it
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Jonathan Sacerdoti
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The vast demonstrations that filled Britain’s streets after 7 October 2023 have shaped politics, policing, Jewish life and public debate for nearly three years. Their scale gave them authority. Their repetition gave their slogans extraordinary reach. Their organisational structure deserves the same scrutiny routinely applied to every other force seeking…

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